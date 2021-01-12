Mrs Hinch's dreamy nursery plans might surprise you Sophie Hinchcliffe is expecting her second child this year

Mrs Hinch (aka Sophie Hinchcliffe) has revealed her nursery plans – and the décor is rather different to her usual style. The cleaning guru, who is expecting her second child later this year, has confessed that the nursery décor will not be all-grey, like the rest of her immaculate home.

READ: Mrs Hinch reveals the secret to clean furniture amid COVID-19

Sharing the planning process with her 3.9million followers, Sophie took to Instagram Stories to begin manifesting her nursery vision.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mrs Hinch's unveils her nursery plans

"I'm not going grey for this nursery (shock!)," revealed Mrs Hinch, keen to acknowledge the unusual decision, as the rest of her fabulously tidy home features a generous amount of grey décor. However, she did confess that "there will be grey parts of course!".

During the clips, she revealed a selection of images she had printed off from her personal Pinterest board to help her visualise the décor and then she showed fans her wallpaper and paint samples.

Mrs Hinch's first child Ronnie has a gorgeous nursery

RELATED: Mrs Hinch unveils the cleaning item you didn't know you need

SEE: Mrs Hinch’s unseen wedding photo will make you emotional

Sophie's home is beautifully decorated

The star was deliberating between a piece of wallpaper with oatmeal spots and another with a super-sweet bunny design, featuring bright orange carrots. She applied a selection of paint swatches on the wall, in various muted tones.

WATCH: Mrs Hinch's cleaning hacks for outside your home

Former hairdresser Sophie lives in Essex with her husband Jamie, their son Ronnie and dog Henry – and the cleaning guru is always keen to show off her life-changing home hacks to her loyal fans.

Sophie and Jamie announced their amazing news in the new year

Sophie and her husband Jamie announced the exciting news about baby number two on her Instagram channel with a picture of their son Ronnie holding up a sign saying: "New year's resolution: be the best big brother 2021." How cute?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.