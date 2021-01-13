Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit UK home for first time after move The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hopes to return this year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly set to return to the UK for the Queen's annual birthday parade – Trooping the Colour – to mark her 95th birthday this June, meaning that the couple will stay at their UK base, Frogmore Cottage, for the first time after moving to California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept the property as their UK home after their decision to step back from royal duties and move to North America in June 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions means that they have since been unable to return.

In a similar vein, plans for the family to reunite for the monarch's celebrations are subject to change. A senior royal aide told the Sunday Times: "The current plan is for the Queen's birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time. But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen."

The royal family at Trooping the Colour in 2019

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in the USA, it was believed that Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank had moved into the house, but it has since been confirmed that they spent Christmas at Eugenie's parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's house at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie shared the update on his podcast, HeirPod, and added that he imagines "that's probably where they will remain up until much later in the year".

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do manage to make their plans a reality, Frogmore Cottage is the ideal spot. It's located on the Queen's Windsor estate, meaning that they will be in close proximity to the monarch for her big day, while it also has plenty of space for the family including five bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a nursery for baby Archie.

