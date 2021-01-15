15 funny Valentine's Day cards to give your other half a giggle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're not the mushy sort of partner – or maybe you just love to make your other half laugh more than anything, then you should opt for a funny Valentine's Day card. And we could all use some extra smiles at the moment, am I wrong?

If you're nodding along then keep reading, we've rounded up the most hilarious Valentine's Day cards you can find online, from lockdown themed greetings to celebrity and TV show themed cards – who wouldn't want a Bridgeton card?

It's a good idea to order as early as possible since the post is a little erratic due to the pandemic. E-card versions are also available from several retailers, including Moonpig.

Funny lockdown themed Valentine's Day cards

Wash your hands funny Valentine's Day card, from £1.99, Funky Pigeon

Survive anything funny Valentine's Day card, from £0.99 for an eCard, Moonpig

Walk down the aisle funny Valentine's Day card, from £1.99, Funky Pigeon

Funny TV and film themed Valentine's Day cards

Bridgerton funny Valentine's Day card, from £0.99 for an eCard, Moonpig

Borat funny Valentine's Day card, £2.85, Etsy

Anchorman Ron Burgundy Funny Valentine's card, from £3.49, Scribbler

The Mandalorian funny Valentine's Day Card, £3.95, Etsy

Cheeky funny Valentine's Day cards

I love you more than cats funny Valentine's Day card, £3.25, Amazon

I'm only using you for Netflix, £3.19, Scribbler

Winning funny Valentine's Day card, £3.95, Amazon

I like you more than I planned funny Valentine's Day card, from £0.99 for an eCard, Moonpig

Funny personalised Valentine's Day cards

I'm all jaws personalised funny Valentine's Day Card, from £1.99 for an eCard, Moonpig

Funny celebrity-themed Valentine's Day cards

Tom Hardy's taken Valentine's Day card, from £1.99 for an eCard, Moonpig

Funny Boris Johnson Valentine's Day card, from £3.19, Scribbler

Kanye West funny Valentine's Day Card, from £2.95, Etsy

