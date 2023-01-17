Best Valentine’s Day baking equipment - because the way to your lover’s heart is through their stomach

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and whether you are celebrating with your partner, new flame, or your best friends, some baked goods will always go down a treat.

However you are marking 14 February with your nearest and dearest, whether it is with a romantic meal out, or dining in for two, a trip to the cinema, a weekend away, or something a little more spicy, something thoughtful will score you major brownie points.

When we think of thoughtful gestures, we think of slaving away in the kitchen making home-cooked food and baked goods - after all, they say the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.

So, if you are channelling your inner Mary Berry and planning to rustle up red velvet cupcakes, which are so on theme come the day of lurve, opting for a two-tiered cake iced to perfection, or another sweet delight, there are plenty of tricks and tools to help on your way.

Best Valentine's Day baking supplies

From heart-shaped baking trays and moulds, red-rose coloured appliances, to pink icing and other Valentine’s themed decorative must-haves, we have sought the best Valentine’s Day baking equipment to seal the day with an edible kiss.

M&S heart cookie cutters

M&S has a multitude of kitchenware and home appliances, as well as Valentine’s Day-related essentials.

If you are baking, decorating your table, or looking for sexy lingerie to treat that special someone, M&S has it all and is the one-stop shop this Valentine’s Day.

Set of 3 Heart Cookie Cutters, £4, M&S

Emma Bridgewater Valentine's Day collection

Emma Bridgewater is known for its beautifully decorated kitchenware, which are the only crockery items appropriate to serve your chocolate brownies, cupcakes, or biscuits on come Valentine’s Day.

Yes, we are looking at you love heart printed plates, which also come in a matching mug set.

Emma Bridgewater Pink Hearts Side Plate, £20, John Lewis

Le Creuset heart-shaped tin

Le Creuset is one kitchenware brand we have dreamt of having in our homes for years on end, and there are plenty of essentials to not only make Valentine’s Day baking a breeze, but also romantic.

Whether you are shopping he heart-shaped cake tins, or rouge baking trays and casserole dishes to add the look of love to your dish.

Le Creuset Non-Stick Heart Springform Cake Tin, £33, John Lewis

Aldi red kMix Stand Mixer

Aldi has an impressive collection of cookware, and baking goods, as well as scented candles to make your Valentine’s Day set-up all the more romantic.

One Valentine’s Day baking essential has got to be a stand mixer, which saves you time, effort, and even washing up, mixing your concoction together.

Red Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer, £244.99, Aldi

Valentine's biscuit-making set

If you are looking for a starter kit, or a bundle with all the basic essentials to take the stress out of Valentine’s Day baking, look no further.

Hobbycraft is not only selling individual baking essentials, but expertly curated kits, with a ready made kit you have to add a few ingredients to and bake, as well as an assortment of icing kits, and cookie cutters. A real game changer and time saver.

Get Started in Heart Biscuit Making Bundle, £22, Hobbycraft

Don't forget the Valentine's cupcake box!

The Cake Decorating Company is, hands down, the place to shop all the baking essentials you need; from baking trays and molds to icing and other decorative pieces to give your baked good the extra sprinkle of love.

While we are stocking up on everything, it is the cupcake box with a window and heart decoration on the exterior casing, which has our attention and will make your cupcakes look professional.

Simply Making White With Pink Hearts Satin Cupcake Box With Window, £1.40, The Cake Decorating Company

Heart spoon

Dunelm is another must shop when it comes to home essentials, including baking goods and kitchenware.

What we personally love is the cheap and cheerful, yet uber cute, heart spoon, so you are quite literally stirring love into your recipe.

T&G Beech Heart Spoon, £1.50, Dunelm

Lakeland heart silicone mould

Lakeland is another popular shopping destination for home buys and kitchen appliances, whether that is for general essentials, or props to make Valentine’s Day baking extra special.

The Silicone Mould is ideal if you plan to make your own chocolate truffles, cake pops, or another decadent sweet treat.

Lakeland Geometric Heart Silicone Mould, £5.99, Lakeland

Etsy Valentine's Day apron

You can’t get baking without the correct equipment - and clothing. We don’t mean channel your inner Naked Chef to bake a cheesecake, but aprons.

Etsy has everything from Valentine’s Day-themed cupcake cases, and moulds, as well as cake toppers and edible flowers, but also appropriate Valentine’s Day-themed aprons you can’t be in the kitchen without.

Personalised Valentine's Day Heart Kitchen Apron, £17.25, Etsy

Valentine's cupcake toppers

Amazon has a wide range of items to shop for Valentine’s Day, and especially to help with your Valentine’s Day baking, whether it is trays, baking tins and cake decorations.

This pack contains 24 Valentine’s Day toppers, perfect for bulk bakes.

Blumomon 24Pcs Glitter Happy Valentine's Day Cupcake, £5.99, Amazon

Valentine's cake topper moulds

Salter is one of the leading retailers for trusted, and long-lasting, baking equipment.

Whether it is grills, hand mixers, or heart-shaped moulds to make pancakes, or perfect decorations on top of a cake, this creation will transform any Valentine’s Day bake.

Salter Kitchen Dessert Heart Silicone Mould, £15.66, Amazon

