Best sexy gift ideas for a romantic date night this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and if you're looking to wow your partner with a super sexy surprise, we've got just the ticket.

From massage candles and bath oils to lingerie sets and a night away, we're sure these gifts will make sparks fly. And don't worry, there's no edible underwear in sight.

With gifts for her, him and them – and a very aptly named 'sexy time game' – we've found everything you need and more for the perfect night in, out or away. Just call us Cupid.

1. Run them a bath with rose petals

A hot soak after a long day is the perfect way to unwind, and coming home to one is even better. If you're looking to stay in this Valentine's Day, why not surprise your partner by running them a bath? This cacao and almond bath oil is the perfect addition, and don't forget about the bubbles!

Cacao & Almond Bath & Body Oil, £18, Hotel Chocolat

2. Create a sexy setting

A roaring fire just screams romance, so throw some rose petals down, light some candles and cosy up for a night spent under the amber glow. For added oomph add red wine, cheese and crackers for the ultimate floor picnic.

Pack of 1250 Red Silk Rose Petals, £2.49, Etsy

3. Give them a massage

For a seriously seductive Valentine's Day treat, anyone would be happy to receive a massage from their partner. Take it up a notch with this Neom Organics massage oil candle for added wow – currently on sale for just over £30 we're confident you'll get some great use out of this one. Just don't get too carried away and make sure you blow it out before leaving the room!

Neom Organics Tranquillity Intensive Skin Treatment Candle, £35.90, Look Fantastic

4. Cook up some romance

Taking the time to lovingly cook your SO a meal will definitely score you some brownie points, and if you're not a natural whizz in the Kitchen, Gousto meal kits are here to help. Lay the table with some heart confetti or pictures of the two of you for a really special date night.

Prices start at £2.98 per meal, visit gousto.co.uk

5. Play together

The couple that plays together, stays together - or at least has a fun-filled, sexy evening. EasyToys is full of toys for everyone, but the Loveboxxx is a great gift for you and your partner, and includes toys for men and for women.

Loveboxxx - Romantic Couples Box, £37.61, EasyToys

6. Don your best lingerie

One of the most popular (and most sexy) go-to's for Valentine's Day is, of course, lingerie. And this Boux Avenue heart print bra fits the bill perfectly. A matching thong, suspenders and hold up's are also available if you're looking to go full out.

Sienne unpadded balconette bra, £38, Boux Avenue

7. Underwear for him

Let's not forget underwear for him! Perhaps more funny than sexy, these lip print boxers are guaranteed to get a few laughs. But they definitely do have a sex appeal, just in case he wants to get dressed up for the day too!

Male Power Lipstick Kisses Boxer Shorts, £14.99/$19.99, Lovehoney

8. Champagne and oysters

There are few more romantic foods than champagne and oysters. A natural aphrodisiac, the mighty mollusc's aren't for everyone but, just like Marmite, those who love them really can't get enough. This charming set comes with 12 oysters, a small bottle of champagne, tabasco, red wine vinegar, lemons, shallots and an all-important shucking knife for just £40. Time to test out whether they really do work!

Porlock Bay Champagne and Oyster Valentine's Gift Box, £40, Porlock Bay

9. Couples yoga

For more action-loving couples, or those looking for something a bit different, couples yoga could be your Valentine's date night activity. If you're new to the practice then this book could be a fantastic guide, and, even better, all the moves can be done in bed… we'll leave the rest to you!

Bed Yoga for Couples: Easy, Healing, Yoga Moves You Can Do in Bed, £7.99, Amazon

10. The Sexy Time Game

This 'Sexy Time Game' has definitely piqued our interest. We're not sure it needs too much explaining as it really is what it says on the tin, but we're sure it's guaranteed to add a bit of spice to your night!

Sexy Time Game, £12, Anne Summers

11. A romantic read

Books may not be the first thing that springs to mind when thinking of sexy gifts, but instead of curling up in a reading nook with a saucy novel, why not take turns reading the pages aloud to your partner? You never know where a book may take you.

Hate to Want You: Forbidden Hearts by Alisha Ray, from £2.99, Amazon

12. A night away

The ultimate sexy gift has to be a night away somewhere truly magical. We've already rounded up the most romantic hotels to stay in and Mama Shelter London was quite the standout choice. The Shoreditch based hotel is offering a one-of-a-kind 'Sexcation' package which includes bubbles for two and a ‘Sexy Mama’ box that includes a number of sexy surprises. Plus you'll be treated to breakfast for two and a late check out until 2pm so you can savour every moment.

To book your stay visit booking.com

13. Get frisky with a Pleasure Set

Introducing an extra bit of kit into the bedroom can be really exciting, and who better to turn to than Love Honey? Again, this one needs no explaining, but if you're looking to get a little bit risqué then look no further.

Frisky Tingles Rabbit Vibrator and Pleasure Balm Gift Set, $29.99, Lovehoney

Sweet Seduction Couple's Gift Set (12 Piece), £90, Lovehoney

