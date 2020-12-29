Matt Baker floors celebrity friends with impressive talent The One Show host took to Instagram

Matt Baker showed off his mind-blowing painting skills on Christmas Eve, much to the delight of his celebrity friends.

Thanking his followers for their birthday wishes, the Countryfile star shared a video of himself painting a scene from the classic Christmas film The Snowman, and it wasn't long before fans and famous faces alike flocked to the comment section of his post to let the famous dad know just how talented they thought he was.

The former One Show host captioned the clip: "Thanks for all the birthday messages yesterday - I spent the afternoon painting!! Here it is - I vividly remember painting the snowman as a boy as I so loved his spirit. Merry Christmas everyone."

Matt is a talented artist

Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse was quick to write: "This is awesome," with co-star Shirley Ballas sweetly adding: "Absolutely amazing so enjoyable. Extra special for me. My son Mark sang this for his audition to get into the Italia Conti School of Dramatic Arts when he was 11. We love this song and your painting is stunning."

The Saturdays' Mollie King noted: "This is amazing," with Bear Grylls telling Matt: "You are amazing."

As for the father-of-two's social media followers, they were just as swift to shower Matt with compliments.

"Matt Baker! That's amazing," gushed one.

Matt lives with his family and their animals

"Wow, this is stunning. Love it," added another, with a third writing: "You are so talented. Fantastic painting. Merry Xmas."

Matt spent Christmas at his charming country farmhouse with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two children, Luke and Molly.

Juggling his television career with his work on the farm, he spends most of his free time caring for a huge array of animals including sheep, chicken, dogs and donkeys, but somehow still finds the time to paint!

