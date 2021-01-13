Amanda Holden transforms home during lockdown – and the results are stunning Britain's Got Talent star Amanda took on a big project

Amanda Holden transformed her home during lockdown, and the Britain's Got Talent star has revealed the stunning results.

She took to Instagram with a photo taken inside of her kitchen after redecorating and captioned it: "I've been re-surfaced. During the last lockdown, I made so many home improvements that Chrispy's got a sweat on as to what I've got planned next! What's your next project?"

SEE: Amanda Holden's two gorgeous homes will blow your mind

Amanda Holden's new kitchen

The updates include brand new cupboards and worktops, which Amanda credited to Cosentino, a company specialising in home surfaces, and Marble Ideas Ltd, where she sourced the materials for the space, and mirrored tiles on the walls.

She also switched things up with a darker colour scheme seen in navy cupboards, and bronze accents from the door handles and lampshades.

MORE: Amanda Holden shows off jaw-dropping home entrance

RELATED: Amanda Holden films inside kitchen before redecorating

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden films inside kitchen before overhaul

Previously, the room had more of a rustic aesthetic. Amanda filmed a video in July last year as she showed her hilarious solution to watery eyes when cutting onions (wearing goggles), and revealed that it had exposed brick walls, dark grey worktops and white glossy cupboards with matching splashback panels above the stove.

Amanda Holden's old kitchen

Another image showed that the island once had a grey worktop and was lined with grey leather stools with silver bases. The same trio of lampshades as seen in Amanda's most recent photo were visible here, showing that the worktop on which Amanda is sitting is in fact, the island.

Amanda lives in her home in Surrey with her husband Chris Hughes and their children Lexi and Hollie. When she first moved into the home in 2015, she totally transformed it to reflect her own personal style, but apparently she has since outgrown it.

The family also have a second home in the Cotswolds where they usually spend Christmas, but were unable to do so last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.