Matt Baker astounds fans with incredible artistic talent Is there anything the Countryfile star can't do?

Matt Baker is one seriously talented man. Not only is he a great TV presenter and former gymnast, but he's also an incredible artist!

MORE: Matt Baker impresses royal fan with hilarious farm life photo

The former Countryfile host shared his mesmerising talent on Instagram back in September, wowing fans with a stunning landscape painting.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Baker's insane stunt at home makes fans think he's crazy

"Haven’t put a painting up for a while so here’s my latest... if you can't get lost in a real landscape at the moment hope you like my acrylic one! Here's to a creative weekend," he captioned his artwork.

Needless to say, his fans were quick to compliment him on another winning piece of art. "Such a talent! Is there anything you’re not good at?!?! Love the way that the more you look at this, the more detail you find!" exclaimed one.

Another wrote: "WOW that is amazing!! Well done, that's a huge talent you have."

Matt seriously impressed his fans with his artwork

A third added: "That's beautiful. Thank you for sharing. The best of Insta - Something that stopped me scrolling, to look and look again and just pause. All the greens. All the sky colour spectrum. Superb."

RELATED: Matt Baker introduces sweet new family member - and fans are delighted

Back in June 2020, Matt shared his once-secret talent on social media, revealing an incredible painting of a hare. Sharing the process on his grid, Matt uploaded a sped-up clip of himself painting after being "inspired" by the mammal.

Matt is an incredible artist

He said: "It's time to do some big art, inspired by some visitors to the farm track. Hope you like it." Captioning the clip, he added: "Tried something different - I’ve painted a hare with woodstains so it can live in the great outdoors!"

Once again, Matt's followers and celebrity pals alike were quick to sing his praises. Eamonn Holmes gushed: "Honestly Matt, you are wasted. So many strings to your bow… a theatre tour must beckon." Gaby Roslin wrote: "You are so blooming talented." While Julia Bradbury simply added: "Gorgeous."

Fans also commented, with one writing: "Matt - thank you for sharing. You have an amazing toolbox of such varied talents." And another added: "Wow that is brilliant - you are very talented."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.