Sarah Ferguson has two kitchens – and they're nothing like you'd expect The Duchess of York lives at the Royal Lodge alongside Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has two kitchens at her home, the Royal Lodge in Windsor, and both appear to have a surprisingly retro theme.

The Duchess of York recently took to Instagram with a new photo inside of one as she announced the next installment of her YouTube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends. "Today at 4pm on @storytimewithfergieandfriends I am going to be making Mr Wolfe's pancakes," she wrote. "Swipe up for my channel #storytimewithfergieandfriends @janfearnley."

The image showed what is likely the staff kitchen of the property, with industrial sized stainless steel appliances including a large stove and a grill positioned on a shelf above it, with space to cater for large events such as royal weddings and other celebrations that have previously taken place at the home.

Sarah Ferguson's staff kitchen

Wooden accents add to the vintage design as seen in a jar, salt and pepper shakers, and utensils stored in a tall tin. There is also a classic white ceramic butter dish on one side.

Sarah Ferguson's personal kitchen

In another area of the home is Sarah's personal kitchen. Her assistant Antonia Marshall previously revealed the space in a photo of Sarah mopping on her Instagram account. This room features wooden flooring, cream walls and wooden cupboards with black marble worktops. A blue, cream and brown patterned blind is fitted at the window, and there is a painting mounted upon the wall.

The Royal Lodge in Windsor

The Royal Lodge in Windsor has been home to the Duke and Duchess of York since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, while they now live in separate properties on the grounds following their divorce. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were raised at the home, though they have since moved out with their respective partners. Nonetheless, the sisters often return to visit the home (when coronavirus permits), and Eugenie even opted to isolate at the property during the initial lockdown period, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

