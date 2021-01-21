Lisa Kudrow's home is full of Friends references – see inside The actress lives with her husband Michael and their son Julian

Lisa Kudrow lives in a stunning home in Beverly Hills with her husband, Michael Stern and their 22-year-old son, Julian. It was reported that the Friends star paid $1.9million for the property in 1996, while she also has another home in Palm Springs. Lisa also once owned a penthouse at Black Diamond Lodge, a ski resort in Utah, before selling it for $3.6million in 2017, per Architectural Digest.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the actress revealed that she and Julian were separated from Michael for some time during lockdown. "We were all together in the desert because we have a house there," she explained. "And then there was a lockdown so we just stayed put. But that house needed work. And then what happened was, it got to be hotter, as it does in the Palm Springs area, so it was too hot for me." She has since returned to her property in Beverly Hills, which seems to hold several reminders of her time on Friends…

Lisa Kudrow's office

Lisa recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live from her home office, revealing a shelf unit displaying various family photos and trinkets. Pictures included a black and white shot of herself with her husband, and Julian as a child. Lisa also has various Friends memorabilia on display, including figurines of the six main cast members, and the Cookie Time jar that was a prop in Rachel and Monica's apartment.

Lisa Kudrow's living room

Lisa previously shared a video taken in the living room, where Friends made another appearance as she watched reruns on television. It showed that the room has vaulted ceilings with wooden beams, while furniture includes a cream sofa, a brown suede armchair, and a black TV unit.

A photo Lisa shared of her pet dog showed that there is a box full of dog toys positioned alongside the sofa, and the room is fitted with cream carpets.

Lisa Kudrow's bedroom

Lisa shared a rare photo from her bedroom when she revealed that she has a pillow printed with a photo of her pet dog.

Lisa Kudrow's dining room

Lisa's dining room has a black wooden dining table that matches black cupboards and a console table at one end, and white leather dining chairs. A grey light fitting hangs above the table, and there is a large circular mirror upon one wall.

