Matthew Perry shares rare peek inside new home with fiancée Molly Hurwitz The Friends star announced his engagement last November

Matthew Perry has used his adorable dog Alfred to share a rare glimpse inside his new home with his fiancée Molly Hurwitz.

The Friends star and Molly run an Instagram account for their pet pooch, which often features cute snaps of him inside their home.

MORE: Matthew Perry's fiancée teases with adorable 'mom' post - fans react

Taking to their dog's account over the weekend, Matthew shared a peek inside his living room, posting a photo of Alfred looking super cute lazing on a brown sofa.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matthew Perry reunites with his Friends co-stars

Not much can be seen in the photo, but the couch certainly looks spacious enough to fit the whole family comfortably on.

Back in February, Matthew took to Instagram to share the first look inside his beautiful garden, again posting a cute picture of Alfred sitting outside in front of the pool, with a backdrop of beautiful plants and shrubs.

DISCOVER: Where are the kids from Friends now? You won't believe how much they've grown!

SEE: Matthew Perry surprises fans with photo from inside his home - see why

Matthew Perry gave fans a glimpse inside his living room

Matthew sold his $14.95million Malibu beach house last year and reportedly moved into a $6million cottage in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles with Molly and Alfred.

The actor announced his engagement to Molly via People magazine in November. The 51-year-old told the outlet: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Matthew's home also features a spacious garden

Not much is known about Molly, a literary talent manager, although her bio on filmmaking platform Screen32.com reveals: "Molly Hurwitz is a Manager and Producer at Zero Gravity Management, a management and production company with over 500 clients and over 20 productions under their belt."

Matthew remains notoriously private and rarely posts on his Instagram. But since announcing his engagement Molly has been seen on several occasions on his social media, and his fans love it.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.