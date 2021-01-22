John Lewis has an epic sale on homeware – shop the chicest deals now at up to 50% off

Karen Silas
The John Lewis homeware sale has everything from towels to glassware, organisation solutions to home decor. Here are the best affordable deals
Making your surroundings as much as a sanctuary as possible is of the utmost importance during lockdown – and the good news is that you don't have to splash out the cash to make your home feel like a beautiful space that you need. John Lewis is one place to start if you want to give your house or flat a chic boost, and the home sale right now means that you can get some fab items for up to 50% off and starting at just £5.
In the John Lewis winter sale, you'll find great deals like:
and even more great discounts.
John Lewis stores are temporarily closed so you can't shop in person, but you can still take advantage of some great discounts by shopping online. Act fast though – the sale ends on Sunday!
To help you shop, we've curated this edit of the best homeware deals on home buys we love. These home decor and organising solutions are just what you need, whether to keep things tidy, treat yourself, or cheer a loved one with a much-appreciated gift.
Shop the best John Lewis homeware deals
Le Creuset Stoneware Oven Dish, Set of 2, deal price (40% off) £34.20, John Lewis
Amaryllis Cushion, Was £40 Now £20, John Lewis
Woodland Floral Mugs, Set of 4, Was £24, Now £12, John Lewis
Aralia Duvet Cover Set, was £60 - £90, Now £30 - £45, John Lewis
Riedel Rum & Coke Glasses, Set of 4, Was £37.50 Now £11, John Lewis
John Lewis & Partners Art Deco Cotton Tablecloth, Was £25, Now £6.25, John Lewis
Winter Spice Gel Scented Candle, Was £28 Now £14, John Lewis
Cambridge Photo Frame, Was £20 Now £10, John Lewis
Moleskine Diary, Blue, Was £17, Now £5.10, John Lewis
Egyptian Cotton Bedding, Was £22 - £95, Now £11 - £47, John Lewis
Acqua di Parma Notte di Stelle Room Diffuser, Was £70, Now £49, John Lewis
Yamazaki Tower Desk Organiser, Was £30, Now £15, John Lewis
Fusion Navin Towels, Were £8 - £28 Now £4 - £19, John Lewis
