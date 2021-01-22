﻿
john lewis home sale best deals january 2021

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

John Lewis has an epic sale on homeware – shop the chicest deals now at up to 50% off

We've curated the best buys, from Le Creuset and more – but act fast, the sale ends Sunday

Karen Silas

Making your surroundings as much as a sanctuary as possible is of the utmost importance during lockdown – and the good news is that you don't have to splash out the cash to make your home feel like a beautiful space that you need. John Lewis is one place to start if you want to give your house or flat a chic boost, and the home sale right now means that you can get some fab items for up to 50% off and starting at just £5.

In the John Lewis winter sale, you'll find great deals like:

and even more great discounts.

John Lewis stores are temporarily closed so you can't shop in person, but you can still take advantage of some great discounts by shopping online. Act fast though – the sale ends on Sunday!

RELATED:

MADE.COM is having a 40% off home sale and they have just what you need

21 genius storage ideas to keep your home organised during lockdown

These are the best flower delivery services to brighten your home

To help you shop, we've curated this edit of the best homeware deals on home buys we love. These home decor and organising solutions are just what you need, whether to keep things tidy, treat yourself, or cheer a loved one with a much-appreciated gift.

Shop the best John Lewis homeware deals

le creuset stoneware on sale john lewis

Le Creuset Stoneware Oven Dish, Set of 2, deal price (40% off) £34.20, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

john lewis home sale pillow

Amaryllis Cushion, Was £40 Now £20, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

 

john lewis home sale mugs  

Woodland Floral Mugs, Set of 4, Was £24, Now £12, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

john lewis home sale duvet set

Aralia Duvet Cover Set, was £60 - £90, Now £30 - £45, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

john lewis home sale glassware

Riedel Rum & Coke Glasses, Set of 4, Was £37.50 Now £11, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

john lewis sale table cloth

John Lewis & Partners Art Deco Cotton Tablecloth, Was £25, Now £6.25, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

john lewis home sale candle

Winter Spice Gel Scented Candle, Was £28 Now £14, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

john lewis home sale picture frame

Cambridge Photo Frame, Was £20 Now £10, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

john lewis home sale stationery

Moleskine Diary, Blue, Was £17, Now £5.10, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

john lewis bedding set sale

Egyptian Cotton Bedding, Was £22 - £95, Now £11 - £47, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

john lewis home fragrance sale

Acqua di Parma Notte di Stelle Room Diffuser, Was £70, Now £49, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

 

RELATED: Having a birthday in lockdown?A list of what you need

john lewis home sale organiser

Yamazaki Tower Desk Organiser, Was £30, Now £15, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

john lewis home sale bath towels

Fusion Navin Towels, Were £8 - £28 Now £4 - £19, John Lewis

SHOP NOW

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about john lewis

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.