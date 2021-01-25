Davina McCall's plush living room looks so expensive

Davina McCall has been sharing regular workout videos with her Instagram followers throughout the pandemic. The Masked Singer star - who is back on our screens in Long Lost Family - boasts a beautiful home with plush neutral furnishings, and she previously delighted fans with a rare glimpse of her gorgeous living room.

DISCOVER: Davina McCall hits back after being called 'wrinkly' in daring dress

Davina shared a video of herself completing a home workout with a little help from her pet dog Bo last August, and in the background of her clip, the TV star's stunning living room could be seen.

Featuring chic cream walls, large, wooden panelled doors, immaculate, cream armchairs with studded detailing and a pristine cream carpet that added a pop of character to the wooden floors, giving the space serious boutique hotel vibes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davina McCall films inside stunning rental home

What's more, Davina has some impressive pieces of art hanging from the walls, and framed family photos line a smart glass cabinet alongside candles.

MORE: The best fan theories for The Masked Singer so far

Large bay windows mean that the room is filled with light, and the doting mum has a seriously comfy-looking dark grey sofa that is plumped with colourful pillows. At one point, the camera panned to a laptop sitting on a lovely wooden coffee table.

Davina's front room is gorgeous!

Davina is known for her admirable fitness routine, and the current lockdown hasn't stopped the presenter from staying as healthy as possible. Instead of heading to the gym or her studio, Davina has been setting up a space for HIIT workouts and yoga flows. She's also been hosting live workouts on her Instagram fitness account @ownyourgoalsdavina.

The star has since offered fans plenty more peeks inside her rental home in East Sussex, which she shares with her children Holly, Tilly and Chester.

Davina usually films her workouts in her stunning bedroom

She previously told Woman & Home magazine: "I'm building a house! My kids and I have been renting and we were trying to find a plot of land. So we're doing it together. This year is going to be super stressful, but really fun."

Davina's most commonly shared room on her Instagram account is her gorgeous bedroom, which boasts pannelled wardrobes and an impressive brown leather Chesterfield bed. Dreamy!

MORE: Davina McCall's figure-hugging jumpsuit would make Meghan Markle swoon

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.