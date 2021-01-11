Carol Vorderman's home looks like a royal palace – see inside The Countdown star unveiled her living room and library

It's not often that Carol Vorderman gives fans a look inside of her private home, but a recent photo shared on Instagram has revealed just how stunning it is.

The former Countdown star and BBC Radio Wales host took to her Stories with the image as she showed how she had transformed the living room and library into a space for her to work out during the coronavirus lockdown period and wrote: "Lounge and library are now my gym. Expect loads of dull 'Look at me working out' pics to follow."

The picture showed that the property has a regal aesthetic seen in high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with draping curtains, and two large crystal chandeliers. Wooden panelled walls and dark oak flooring add to the majestic design, as well as a cream button-back armchair.

Carol Vorderman's living room and library

In the living area, Carol has a flatscreen television mounted upon a wall above a fireplace, alongside a white dresser where she has positioned a vase of orchids. Similarly, she uses a wicker basket as a vase for more orchids in the corner of the library room.

Carol once lived in Clapton-in-Gordano in North Somerset, before she moved to Bristol along with her children. She also has a second home in Pembrokeshire, Wales, but is believed to currently be spending the coronavirus pandemic at the former.

Carol Vorderman's kitchen

She previously gave her followers a look inside the property's kitchen amid an appearance on Good Morning Britain. Much like her living room and library, it follows a classic design with white wooden cupboards, a black oven and white wooden flooring. Nonetheless, a glossy white island in the middle, silver lampshades and a full-length mirror seen leaning against one wall lend a modern touch to the room.

Carol Vorderman's island is fitted with LED lights

A previous shot shared by Carol on Twitter showed that the island has LED lights running around the bottom of the worktop.

