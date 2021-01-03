Stacey Solomon stuns fans with 'secret' room at her home The Loose Women star shared a hidden part of her house

Stacey Solomon surprised her fans at the weekend when she revealed a room in her home that she'd never filmed in before.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Loose Women panellist uploaded a short clip of a minimalist white reception room which she had tidied up after Christmas.

MORE: Stacey Solomon's home hack for old perfume bottles is genius

Soon afterwards, the star filmed another video revealing that she had received a lot of confused comments about the "secret" room!

Speaking directly to the camera, Stacey said: "Rex is asleep and I was reading your messages and so many of you were like, 'Stace, what is that secret room with the fireplace?' It's not a secret room I promise, it's just I started decorating it, never finished so I hardly ever go in it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares stunning hidden room at family home

The mum-of-three then took her phone into the room to show off the sleek space, which included a fireplace, large airy window, and flat-screen TV as well as a large, comfy-looking sofa.

SEE: Stacey Solomon's sparkly mini dress sparks major fan reaction

MORE: Stacey Solomon’s living room has a mind-boggling optical illusion - see photo

"So this is the secret room, welcome!" Stacey said.

She pointed out the partially-finished fireplace, saying that she wants to paint it and add some timber to the top.

Stacey gave fans a glimpse of the previously unseen room

"Then I need to paint the windowsills, clean the radiator, clean the chair, and hopefully, it will be a room."

Stacey captioned the video: "Welcome to the secret room," adding a laughing-crying emoji.

The 31-year-old lives in her Essex home with partner Joe Swash, their one-year-old son Rex, and Stacey's two sons from previous relationships.

The family had huge cause for celebration over the festive season, as Stacey revealed that Joe proposed to her on Christmas Eve.

Stacey's partner Joe Swash proposed on Christmas Eve

Sharing a photo of her crying while flashing her diamond engagement ring, the down-to-earth presenter wrote: "To the moon and back bub. I have no words."

Stacey later took to her Stories to share more details about the proposal.

She explained: "Happy Christmas Eve. For anyone wondering, yep I was wearing a Norm jumper, reindeer ears and my slippers."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.