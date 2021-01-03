We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Davina McCall turned heads in a bright red jumpsuit as she presented the first show of The Masked Singer in 2021.

The TV star's outfit of choice was from Safiyaa, a brand loved by the Duchess of Sussex. Featuring a strapless neckline and flared trousers, Davina paired the 'Flysa' design with a matching caped jacket and wore her dark hair in a high ponytail – a style put together by her partner and hairstylist Michael Douglas.

RELATED: Davina McCall reveals her tearful parenting struggle with homeschooling

"Ok!!! Grab your notebooks and pencils ... 6 new characters singing tonight! @itv at 7 pm Tonight’s look for @maskedsingeruk ... thank you @abigailrosewhite c/o @angiesmithstyle for this @safiyaa_official jumpsuit and cape and hair by @mdlondon, make up by @cherylphelpsgardiner," Davina captioned an Instagram photo.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby and Davina McCall dye their own hair in hilarious video

Many of her celebrity friends complimented the star on her look, including Strictly's Claudia Winkleman who wrote, "You look FANTASTIC."

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon also commented, "Looking fab," while another fan noted her enviable figure: "My goal is to have a figure like yours by the end of 2021."

SHOP: 46 best January Sales 2021: The New Year deals from Marks & Spencer, ASOS & MORE!

The Masked Singer star looked stunning in a red Safiyaa jumpsuit

The pretty red design is still available to buy online, and we have no doubt it would interest Meghan Markle, who owns a very similar dress from Safiyaa.

The former Suits actress looked simply gorgeous as she attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music with husband Prince Harry in March 2020. Meghan's striking red gown featured a similarly simple silhouette and cape to Davina's latest look.

Meghan Markle owns a very similar dress from the same brand

Davina's beauty look on the popular singing competition on Saturday night was a far cry from the scary zombie makeup she sported in the series Dead Set.

Shop Meghan's look:

Red Safiyaa gown, £1,338, Matches Fashion

The Charlie Brooker mini-series follows a zombie outbreak on the Big Brother set, and since Davina was the host of the popular reality show for many years, it makes sense that she made an appearance as a zombie.

Sharing a clip of the series' Blu-Ray cover, which featured a shocking photo of Davina in full zombie makeup, the doting mum could be heard saying: "Christmas present to myself. The Blu-Ray edition has a really nice picture of me inside! Yay!"

ROYAL BARGAIN: Get over £100 worth of royal beauty products for just £30

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.