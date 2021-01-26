The Masked Singer star Davina has been keeping us motivated during lockdown with her high-octane workouts from her Kent family home. On Monday, Davina shared a boxercise video to her Instagram feed, announcing that she now has a workout partner who has moved into her family home - her daughter's best friend.

Davina lives with her children Holly, Tilly and Chester, and Holly's pal Harriet took the decision to isolate with the family for the UK's latest lockdown – and she looked to be enjoying Davina's fast and furious live workout class, punching in time with the super-fit presenter.

Davina captioned the video: "Yassss! Me and Harriet .. (daughter's best buddy who is isolating with us) smashing a live workout."

The former Big Brother presenter inadvertently shows off lots of her family home as she chooses to do her at-home workouts in various spaces. In this particular video, alongside Harriet, it is unclear which room the star is using but there is a huge blackboard mounted on the wall which acts as a timetable for the week – and it also reads: "House rules: Clean up after yourself."

Davina enjoys using her bedroom as a workout space

One space where Davina often exercises is her very plush bedroom. It's decorated with cream walls and carpet, and features high ceilings, enormous windows and an impressive brown leather Chesterfield bed with two matching brown wooden bedside tables and metallic bronze lamps.

The star has kept up her fitness regime during lockdown

The presenter is currently renting this place while she builds her own home. She opened up about the decision in an interview with Woman & Home and said: "I'm building a house! My kids and I have been renting and we were trying to find a plot of land. So we're doing it together. This year is going to be super stressful, but really fun. It's the next phase of our lives – a house that we've all built, and everyone gets to choose how they want their bedrooms."

