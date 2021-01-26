Anna Friel's home after split from Mark Jaworski is all levels of cosy Marcella star Anna lives with her daughter Gracie in Windsor

Marcella star Anna Friel leads a quiet life in Windsor – and she shares her cosy home with her 15-year-old daughter Gracie. From her snuggly living room to her picture-perfect reading nook – her residence is a sanctuary away from the rest of the world.

While partaking in a virtual interview, Anna let fans see inside her gorgeous home. This space, which could be in the living room or a separate reading room, looks like the perfect spot to spend a quiet afternoon.

WATCH: What to expect from Marcella season 3

The star has a large vintage-style armchair with a plush grey cushion and behind her there is a wall of books – displayed in a statement black bookcase. As well as her literature, the actress has decorated the area with an antique ornament and a surrealist black and white sketch hung upon the wall.

Anna Friel showcased her cosy reading nook online

In another social media post, Anna told her followers all about the statement furniture she has in her dining room/bar area. The actress posed on a tapestry chair and wrote: "Friday night in. If anyone cares... I got my lovely chair bar stools almost a year ago now and still love them as much a year later. You are very clever Shelley @birch_maple. Thank you."

Anna declares her love for her statement bar stools

As well as the striking chairs, the picture revealed Anna's large marble table, grey storage cupboards, pared-back wood flooring and a dressed dining table in the background.

Anna's living room is equally as beautiful, and she shared a photograph to Instagram to show off exactly how cosy it is. The star sat alongside the roaring fire, where there were two large candles also lit, adding to the ambience.

The stunning fireplace consists of a black metal fire screen and a grey and white ornate marble surround. Upon the mantle, Anna displayed a small skull ornament next to a glass bottle – and it appears there is a picture frame or mirror hanging above.

Anna cosied up by her picture-perfect fireplace on Instagram

When speaking to The Times, Anna revealed that she broke up with long-term partner Mark Jaworski during lockdown. "I am one of those lockdown statistics where the relationship didn’t work," she said.

Going on to explain that spending lockdown with just her daughter, who is from her previous relationship with David Thewlis, has been humbling. "I think, 'God, Anna, you can’t complain. You have a 15-year-old just getting on with it and taking everything in her stride, always with a smile,'" she said.

