The Queen is hiring an Instagram manager for her home Her Majesty is recruiting for an exciting role at Buckingham Palace

The Queen is recruiting a 'Senior Employee Communications Assistant' at her main London home, Buckingham Palace.

The job advert has been posted by The Royal Household, explaining that the successful candidate will be the "lead on the development of our external web and social media presence".

As well as Buckingham Palace's public social media accounts, they will be required to create posts and videos to keep all staff up to date with the latest goings on at the royal residence.

"Day-to-day, you'll manage our social intranet to ensure it's a 'must visit' place for every employee," the description reads. "You'll co-ordinate news, source and write content, support local editors and be a point of technical know-how."

Where professional requirements are concerned, applicants should be "educated to degree level", "digitally fluent", have "creative flair" and "an eye for design" as well as be "analytical and numerate" with "excellent copywriting skills".

The job is located at Buckingham Palace

Overall, the main task is to keep the 1,200 employees of Buckingham Palace connected as many work remotely during the pandemic.

It's not clear, however, whether the successful applicant will be living at Buckingham Palace, or working from home for the time being, although they will surely be required to visit the building once the coronavirus crisis comes to an end.

Salary is listed at £27,000 per year, plus benefits, while we're sure you will agree that working for Her Majesty is a benefit in itself.

The role sits under the Privy Purse and Treasurer's Office.

The advert concludes: "As you support others, you'll have exceptional opportunities to grow your own career. We don't stand still here; and you'll be encouraged to make an impact at the heart of this world-famous institution".

