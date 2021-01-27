Zoe Ball shares breathtaking peek at her garden in heartbreaking message The Strictly star paid tribute to victims of COVID-19

Zoe Ball gave fans a breathtaking glimpse at her garden on Wednesday as she paid a heartbreaking tribute to victims of COVID-19.

The Strictly: It Takes Two star posted a photo taken from an upstairs window, which revealed her blooming garden in all its glory.

The expansive space is covered with giant trees, hedges, and beautiful flowers – there's even an archway covered in green moss. Hanging in the window is a star-shaped tealight holder, which Zoe had placed a candle in that was burning brightly.

Captioning her serene view, Zoe wrote: "Listening to Jeremy [Vine’s] show, brave people sharing their heartbreaking stories about their loved ones lost to coronavirus. Every one lost is somebody’s special person. Do hope those grieving are surrounded by love. Always in our thoughts."

Zoe's followers were also moved by the stories listeners told Jeremy, with one commenting: "I listened in tears, it's so sad, they were very brave sharing their stories. Sending them love."

Another wrote: "It’s so sad, I’m listening too, in tears. Praying for everyone." A third added: "I was in tears. It was so moving hearing them all on the radio. So brave too xxx."

Zoe paid tribute to victims of COVID-19

Zoe's garden has become her pride of joy during lockdown, and she regularly shares glimpses at her pretty surroundings.

The garden appears to be the perfect place to relax, with numerous potted plants and trees scattered around, and other climbing plants that are growing up the surrounding walls.

Zoe moved to the picturesque £970,000 property in Ditchling, East Sussex, in February 2018, relocating from her "party pad" on the Brighton beachfront, which was two doors away from her former husband, DJ Fatboy Slim.

Speaking on her Radio 2 show following her move, Zoe said: "Thank you to my new neighbours. I have been inundated with cards and flowers from people, which is so lovely."

