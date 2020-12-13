Strictly star Zoe Ball shares sad news with fans The It Takes Two presenter opened up on Instagram

Zoe Ball shared some tragic news with fans at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Strictly: It Takes Two host revealed that her family's beloved cat Monkey has died.

The presenter posted a photo of Monkey which showed a gorgeous ginger and white cat with green eyes sitting outside.

Zoe captioned the lovely image with a tribute to her much-loved pet. She wrote: "Our beautiful cat Monkey has gone to monkey heaven. [broken heart emoji]."

The DJ went on: "He was a great adventurer, so chatty, full of love & always up for a fireside cuddle. We are heartbroken.

"Thank you to the kind people who found him & called us. Rest well you magic ginger bundle."

Zoe Ball shares feelings about career milestone

Former Strictly contestant Daisy Lowe was among those who rushed to comfort the star, writing: "Sending you allll the love and cuddles so sorry for your loss," and finishing with three heart emojis.

Zoe's other fans were equally distraught on her behalf, with one commenting: "So sorry for your loss, pets are so much part of the family. Hugs and love to you all."

Another added: "So sorry to hear. What a handsome boy xx."

A third wrote: "Oh Zoe I’m so sorry for the loss of your beautiful Monkey. Sending the hugest hugs [heart emoji.] Pets make such an impact on our lives! RIP Monkey x."

The mum-of-two celebrated happier times earlier in the week when she shared a sweet throwback photo with her brother in honour of his birthday.

"Happy birthday to my littlest bro, Danly. Champion amongst men. Here we were young, more hair, less girth."

Earlier in the month, Zoe also championed her sister Hannah, who is releasing a children's book.

Alongside a snap of the beautiful cover art, she wrote: "I’m blessed with firecracker siblings, my sis Hannah has a new book for kids... meet Conker @h.j.peckham out Feb 2021."

