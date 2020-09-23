Zoe Ball bids emotional farewell to son Woody The Strictly: It Takes Two star will have a quieter house

It was a very emotional day for Zoe Ball on Wednesday as she packed up her son Woody and shipped him off to university in Bristol.

The Strictly: It Takes Two star reunited with her ex-husband and Woody's dad Fatboy Slim, real name Norman Cook, to help settle their firstborn into his new home for the next three years.

RELATED: Zoe Ball lists her stunning Sussex home for £1.25million – take a peek inside

Zoe penned a heartfelt message on Instagram alongside a series of photos from their trip after dropping Woody off.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zoe Ball shares sweet throwback video

She wrote: "#Bristol take care of my best boy. #wooniversity #feels #proudmama LOVE for any emotional parents out there."

One image saw Zoe put on an animated display as Woody smiled beside her while dad Norman posed behind them.

Zoe reunited with her ex-husband to drop their son off at university

Another snap saw father and son pose together in what appeared to be Woody's new dorm in student halls.

Zoe and Norman's daughter Nelly, ten, also posed for a photo with Woody and their dad in what appeared to be their last family breakfast for a while.

Woody is attending university in Bristol

Many of Zoe's followers were quick to sympathise, sharing that they were going through something similar, with one writing: "I feel for you. I cried all the way home each time I took ours to uni. He will have a great time. Xxxx."

Another wrote: "Dropped mine off last week, kept going up to his room looking for laundry and finding it deserted," followed by a sad face emoji. And a third added: "Sending big love. I remember it so well last year. He’ll have a blast."

Woody enjoyed a final family breakfast

MORE: Zoe Ball drives fans wild with latest photo of her boyfriend

Woody enjoyed a gap year before he returned to higher education, travelling to Australia and New Zealand, although his globe-trotting was cut short by the global pandemic.

However, the change in plans meant that the 19-year-old could enjoy some time with his mum and his sister Nelly at the family's East Sussex home before starting university, which Zoe clearly appreciated!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.