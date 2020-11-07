Zoe Ball shares touching handwritten note from daughter The famous mum has two children

Zoe Ball, who is the host of Strictly's It Takes Two, certainly had a special Saturday morning, revealing that she had been left two sweet notes by her children, 19-year-old son Woody and her ten-year-old daughter Nelly.

Sharing a photo of each on Instagram, Nelly's sweet, multi-coloured note read: "To mum, I love you so much. You are one of my favourite people. You do so much for me and you're amazing. You're incredible. You're sensational and I absolutely love you. Thanks for not getting mad at me when I stained the [illegible]."

Woody used a series of Post-it notes to spell out his message, which said: "You are a hero mum."

Sharing a photo of the sweet messages, Zoe wrote: "The joy of seeing these messages from my beautiful kids this am. Heart kaboom. #blessed #bestbears #sunshine #gratitudes it’s been a pretty emotional week for everyone. Hope you’re staying safe out there. The sunshine is helping. Have a restful weekend."

It seems that Zoe's social media followers were just as touched by her childrens' notes as she was, and took to the comment section of her post to comment on their sweet gestures.

"Beautiful," wrote one.

"How special," said another, with a third adding: "What a lovely note. Simple things to lift your heart."

Zoe rarely shares photos of her daughter

Last month, the mother-of-two left fans impressed again when she showed off Nelly's incredible DJ skills.

In a video shared on Instagram in October, Nelly could be seen in her family's Brighton kitchen behind an impressive turntable setup, with her dad FatBoy Slim behind her wearing a Halloween mask.

The talented youngster goes by the name Fatgirl Slim, and has even scored her first slot on a festival line-up!

Beneath the clip of Nelly prancing around behind the decks, Zoe sweetly wrote: "Go noodle #proudmama."

Her caption also explained that after watching her dad DJ for the last ten years, Nelly was inspired to get behind the decks herself, and has landed a spot on Camp Bestival's 2021 line-up.

Not bad for a ten year old!

