Duchess Camilla's home with Prince Charles is so Instagrammable - see photo

The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, has announced the launch of her Reading Room project which will officially begin on Friday, and with it came a new Instagram account @duchessofcornwallsreadingroom. Camilla has shared a total of ten photos (at the time of writing), and one of the most recent gave a look inside of her beautiful home with Prince Charles, Clarence House.

She photographed one of her books on a red baroque print sofa with a matching cushion with black piping, and another striped design with gold fringed edges. Camilla appears to have shot it using a reading lamp for lighting to lend a warm feel to the otherwise dark aesthetic.

Duchess Camilla shared a photo from Clarence House

The brains behind the account captioned it: "One week to go! Join us next Friday at 11am when we reveal the four books The Duchess has chosen for Season One of the Reading Room. #bookstagram #TheReadingRoom #BookClubReads #ReadersOfInsta #BookishCoomunity #BooksAreMagic #BooksBooksBooks #ReadersofIG."

The Garden Room at Clarence House

A past photo taken when Camilla and Charles hosted the Chinese President and First Lady in 2015 revealed the room where the photo was taken in full: The Garden Room. It seems that, while Camilla had opted for a moody vibe on her Instagram account, the space is actually decorated with white walls and wooden flooring, while the furniture seen in shot is a lot brighter when there is more natural light available.

Elsewhere, there is an additional cream patterned sofa, a pink coffee table, and several wooden side tables. Metallic gold accents seen in the legs of the coffee table, the handles on the chests of drawers, the lampshades, photo frames on the walls, and piping on the pillars, ceiling and door frames make for a majestic theme.

Camilla and Prince Charles spent the Christmas period at their country home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, but Clarence House acts as their main royal residence.

