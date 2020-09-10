Pregnant Rebecca Adlington shows off growing baby bump in swimsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Rebecca Adlington's pregnancy seems to be going swimmingly – judging by the lovely snap she shared on Instagram, which showed off her growing baby bump.

"Nice little 2k swim done @totalfitnessgym," she wrote alongside a selfie of herself, smiling at the camera and cradling her belly.

MORE: Rebecca Adlington shares rare picture of boyfriend Andrew Parsons as they enjoy date night

The mother-of-one is in her second trimester and only confirmed the happy news last week. Posing with her daughter and partner of two years Andrew Parsons, she told her followers: "Andy and I are excited to announce that we're expecting. Summer can't wait, she asks every day to check my belly to see if it's growing. Going to be a long wait until the end of Feb! @andrewparsons5 #pregnant #14weeks #pregnancyannouncement #nosocialdistancinghere."

The Olympic swimmer is four months pregnant with her second child

Despite still having five months until the due date, the Olympic swimmer has begun to prepare for the baby's arrival. Sharing a picture of a multi star embroidered baby sleepsuit from Jojo Maman, which retails at £18.00 and an "S is for sister" sweatshirt from H&M which is currently available for £7.99.

"My sis @chloeandthebarn sent us this lovely gift! Our first bit of baby clothing. It's so tiny. Too cute," she wrote across the image, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Multi star baby sleepsuit, £18, Jojo Maman

Rebecca's pregnancy update comes just days after she shared a lovely family picture on Instagram, featuring her current partner Andrew and her ex-husband Harry Needs.

READ: Rebecca Adlington's ex Harry Needs denies dating daughter Summer's godfather

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "My family. A couple of months back @itsok_campaign got in touch to ask if I wanted to design a T-shirt for them. I openly admitted I'm not a creative arty person but I knew straight away to ask @harryneeds to help! We are honoured to put this design together for people out there. Mental health affects everyone, my family included and these T-shirt's are to raise money for @mindcharity and the work they do is so important."

S for Sister jumper, £7.99, H&M

The 31-year-old then added several hashtags denying that she and Harry are still living together under the same roof.

"#nowearentlivingtogether #separatehouseholds #family," she said.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.