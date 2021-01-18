Rebecca Adlington's baby shower cake is too cute for words The Olympic swimmer opted for a blue theme for her baby shower

With just weeks to go until she welcomes her baby boy with partner Andy Parsons, Rebecca Adlington has enjoyed a low-key baby shower at home – and her cake is adorable!

MORE: Rebecca Adlington reveals stunning kitchen makeover – wow!

The Olympic swimmer gave Instagram fans a peek inside her celebrations, which took place inside her newly-redecorated kitchen.

Andy had transformed the space into a blue-themed party with a giant balloon archway, stacked boxes that spelt out 'baby', and gold garlands hanging from the ceiling and kitchen unit.

But the most impressive part was her cake, which took pride of place on the island unit ready to be cut.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebecca Adlington reveals daughter Summer's surprising reaction to pregnancy news

In true baby shower style, it featured little feet resting on the top, as if a newborn was lying face down. The white iced creation also had several nods to the gender of Rebecca's baby, with a big blue bow, mini blue trainers and a little iced teddy bear holding a blue blanket with the message, 'It's a boy!'

READ: Rebecca Adlington shares pregnancy fears after tough few weeks

SHOP: 10 best sleepsuits for your newborn: Baby grows for girls and boys

The Olympic swimmer shared a photo of her adorable baby shower cake

However, the 31-year-old's cake may be more of a hit with Andy and her five-year-old daughter, Summer, whom she shares with her ex-husband Harry Needs, after she admitted she was not craving sweet foods during this pregnancy.

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! Magazine, Rebecca said that she and Andy have always "had a feeling" the couple's first child would be a boy.

Andy decorated the kitchen for Rebecca's baby shower

"We had a feeling and so did our friends and family," she said. "I feel different this time. I’m bigger and I’ve been craving carbs and savoury things, not sweet things like I did with Summer."

Luckily, her new kitchen offers plenty of space for the expectant mum to whip up some tasty savoury dishes! Rebecca recently shared before-and-after photos of her home transformation, which was completed ahead of her due date on 27 February.

Beforehand, Rebecca's family kitchen was very narrow with a black breakfast table protruding out of a wall, white cupboards and black countertops. It has now been transformed into an open-plan design that features plenty of natural light, with white countertops and a blue island unit.

RELATED: These 5 foods will help boost your mood in lockdown