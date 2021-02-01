Kelly Ripa's $27million New York home is unrecognisable in latest video Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos live with their three children

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos live in a gorgeous New York townhouse with their three children Michael Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin Antonia – and on Sunday, their picture-perfect house got even more beautiful with the arrival of a blanket of snow.

GALLERY: Kelly Ripa's New York home is like dream

The Live with Kelly and Ryan presenter took to her Instagram Stories to show her 2.9million followers the snow which had settled on her roof terrace.

As she began filming by panning across the wooden-clad space to reveal how the snow had covered every inch of it, fans could see that Kelly's furniture was shielded from the harsh weather conditions, under protective covers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa films on her roof terrace - and it is unregonisable

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share incredible wedding photo for special reason

STORY: Inside Kelly Ripa's garden at Caribbean holiday home

The snow would have been pristine if it wasn’t for the tiny paw prints all over it from the family dog, Chewie.

The couple's outdoor space is a generous size for New York and in the warmer months they use this space for entertaining. Now, it looks world's away from the sun trap that it once was in the summer, filled with bountiful trees and flowers and lined with cobalt blue furniture.

The couple's roof terrace looks very different come summertime

It's not the first time that the city's snowfall has provided a pretty scene for the star, as back in December she filmed the view from her townhouse window during a snow shower – and it looked like a real-life fairy tale.

The couple own homes in the Caribbean, Colorado and the Hamptons – but their primary family home is their idyllic townhouse, situated on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, which Velvet Ropes have reported is worth £24million ($27million).

Kelly's glam New York home is worth $27million

The 7,796-square-foot property has five bedrooms and six bathrooms – and its jaw-dropping entrance hall has to be one of the house's most spectacular features.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.