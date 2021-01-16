Kelly Ripa shares sensational video from swimming pool inside garden of Hamptons mansion The star showcased summer vibes

Kelly Ripa has the most incredible Hamptons home and she was ready to show off one of its most magnificent features on Instagram on Friday.

The TV host shared a beautiful video from the outdoor pool at the plush mansion and it looked like a luxury resort.

Kelly took to her Stories to post a clip of personal trainer Isaac Boots posing poolside and falling into the refreshing-looking water.

WATCH: Inside Kelly Ripa's beautiful Hamptons home

While Isaac's physique was impressive, his surroundings were simply divine.

From the manicured lawn to the crystal blue waters, Kelly's home was picture perfect.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star owns several properties including one in the Caribbean and another in Colorado.

Kelly and Mark have several properties around the world

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos are also the proud owners of a $27million townhouse.

The stunning property is the main residence for the couple who share three children, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23.

Kelly has given fans a sneak peek inside the beautiful home on more than one occasion.

Its grand entranceway is nothing short of show-stopping and one look inside her dreamy bedroom and you’ll be ready to hit the hay.

Kelly has shared photos of husband Mark in the pool too

Kelly and Mark were forced to spend several months apart during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as he left their NY home to film his show Riverdale in Canada.

But the couple were reunited before the holidays and managed to enjoy a famous family Christmas together.

Kelly and Mark opened up about their family dynamic in a joint interview with People magazine when they admitted they were looking forward to their youngest child leaving for college so they can spend more time together.

"We had our kids so young – we'd only been married for one year when we had Michael, so we have had kids pretty much our entire marriage," she said. "So when it comes to an empty next, we're looking forward to it, honestly."

