Stacey Dooley often shares glimpses inside her home and the latest interiors she's had added since moving in last year.

Taking to her Instagram page this week, the former Strictly Come Dancing champion - who lives with her boyfriend Kevin Clifton - unveiled her latest offering, her new work from home set-up in the dining room.

READ: Stacey Dooley makes candid revelation about relationship with Kevin Clifton

Loading the player...

WATCH: See inside Stacey Dooley's minimalist bedroom

"My little podcast set up [heart emoji]," she wrote across the image. The picture shows Stacey's laptop and mic placed on her gorgeous white marble dining table – she even added a bowl of fruit and lit-up candles for an extra touch.

READ: Stacey Dooley's home renovation plans divide fans - photos

MORE: Kevin Clifton makes surprising Stacey Dooley relationship discovery

"Our new podcast series is focusing on FRESH STARTS," Stacey then shared. "It's SUCH a treat to speak to such interesting, relatable, warm people... It won't be out for a while but I HOPE YOU LOVE IT."

Fans were quick to react to her "dreamy" home office, with one writing: "Looks so calm and peaceful." Another remarked: "Table of DREAMS." A third post read: "Saving money = Fresh start!! Can't wait for this."

Stacey shared this snap of her new office set-up

Stacey's open-plan living-dining space has two gorgeous authentic fireplaces, and the star has styled the area up with a show-stopping marble table. Fans previously went wild when she revealed her huge dining table - a 50-year-old feature shipped all the way from Brussels. Stacey has paired it up with pricey modern chairs and she is forever changing the arrangement on top of the table.

HAPPY BLOOMS: The best flower delivery services to brighten someone's day

The vibe around the rest of her home very much mirrors the one in her living area. She has a love for minimalist interiors and a penchant for expensive furnishings – and the presenter is always keen to show off her stunning Scandi-chic décor on social media.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.