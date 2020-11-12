Stacey Dooley reveals unexpected secret behind home DIY project Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey showed off her renovation skills

Strictly Come Dancing winner and presenter Stacey Dooley has revealed she ripped up her entire hallway carpet using just a bottle opener!

READ: Fans were sad to find out THIS Stacey Dooley news

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey reveals her unconventional DIY method

Stacey took on a very ambitious home DIY project, with a Star Wars bottle opener as her tool of choice – but the results were rather impressive.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she showed her loyal following a picture of the stairs with the carpet half removed. She accompanied the snap with the witty comment: "Watches Homes Under The Hammer once…"

Stacey took on an ambitious DIY project

The clips that followed then showed the hallway carpet being tackled and an 'after' shot revealing the original floorboards. Stacey captioned this video: "Thank the lord none of them are f**ked."

MORE: Stacey Dooley pulls out all the stops for Kevin Clifton's 38th birthday

SEE: Strictly's Jamie Laing's ultra-modern home revealed

It was only then that Stacey decided to sit down and tell fans about her unconventional DIY methods. Talking to the camera she asked her followers: "Are you dead that I've just ripped up all of the carpet and the underlay with a Star Wars bottle opener?"

Despite her strange method, the final results were rather good and this latest renovation comes after Stacey has already shown off other elements of her newly revamped home.

Stacey showed off her new pad when she revealed her work-from-home set-up

Stacey has been decorating her new place since moving in earlier this year and she often shares pictures and videos on Instagram of her renovation successes and her beautiful home purchases.

MORE: Stacey Dooley's love life - everything you need to know about her relationships

Stacey's GORGEOUS marble table was shipped over from Brussels

Fans were particularly obsessed with her jaw-dropping marble dining table which is 50 years old and was shipped all the way from Brussels for the star!

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.