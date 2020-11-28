Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley spark debate with latest change to home The Strictly Come Dancing stars have been dating for almost two years

Strictly star Kevin Clifton sparked debate on social media after he shared a gorgeous photo of his girlfriend Stacey Dooley on Instagram.

The sweet snap showed the presenter and documentary-maker standing in front of a huge Christmas tree which twinkled with bright white lights.

Gorgeous bare floorboards could also be seen in the snap, along with two white fireplaces at either side of the tree.

One was decorated with candles, while the other had a circular mirror above it.

In the foreground, the fabulous marble table that the broadcaster had shipped over from Brussels could just be glimpsed.

Kevin's followers were divided, however, over whether the snap showed a lovely scene or not.

One teased: "Just checking... you do know it’s still November right?"

Another agreed, adding: "Bit early to put a Christmas tree up."

But others defended the couple's choice, with their comments including: "It’s never too early to do something that makes you happy," "Beautiful tree," and: "In 2020 if it helps then what's the problem?"

Kevin and Stacey showed off their stunning tree

Stacey is no stranger to unconventional choices when it comes to home decorating.

She recently surprised fans with her approach to renovating her stairs, when she pulled up the carpet using only a Star Wars bottle opener.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 2018 Strictly contestant showed her loyal following a picture of the stairs with the carpet half removed.

She accompanied the photo with the witty comment: "Watches Homes Under The Hammer once…"

The clips that followed showed the hallway carpet being tackled and an 'after' shot revealing the original floorboards.

Stacey then shared a video with her followers which she opened by asking: "Are you dead that I've just ripped up all of the carpet and the underlay with a Star Wars bottle opener?"

Despite her strange method, the final results looked great.

