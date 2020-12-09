Strictly star Stacey Dooley wows fans with video of gorgeous bedroom makeover The former Strictly Come Dancing star is renovating her home

Stacey Dooley gave fans a rare glimpse into her bedroom in the latest instalment of her home makeover series.

The former Strictly contestant is currently doing up her home and sharing photos and videos of her progress with her social media followers.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday, where she uploaded a video showing her bedroom – and we're impressed!

The broadcaster panned her camera around the room, and like the rest of the star's house, it's decked out in an impeccable, minimalist style.

A bed in the middle of the room is covered in white linen, with a matching curtain at the window.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shows off incredible bedroom makeover in home tour video

A long full-length mirror is propped up against the wall, and in the corner furthest from the door sits one of the comfiest-looking chairs we've ever seen!

The seat and back are covered in sheepskin, and it looks both stylish and ideal for sinking into at the end of a busy day.

In contrast to the white walls and accessories, the room's floor is dark wood, which gives the decor a hint of drama.

There is also a sweet nod to Stacey's relationship in the room.

A fireplace opposite the bed has a mantelpiece over it on which two Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophies have been placed.

Stacey met Kevin when she took part in Strictly in 2018

Stacey met her boyfriend, Kevin Clifton, when she appeared on the 2018 series of the show, and the pair danced to victory before starting to date soon afterwards.

At the end of last month, the couple sparked debate after putting their Christmas tree up before it was even December.

After Kevin shared a sweet snapshot of his girlfriend standing in front of the tree, one of his followers responded: "Just checking... you do know it’s still November right?"

Another agreed, adding: "Bit early to put a Christmas tree up."

But others defended the couple's choice, with their comments including: "It’s never too early to do something that makes you happy," and: "Beautiful tree."

