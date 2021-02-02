James Jordan films in rarely seen part of home with wife Ola Strictly stars Ola and James share their home with baby Ella

James Jordan took to Instagram Stories on Monday to film inside his luxurious home, revealing his wife Ola Jordan working out in their very impressive home gym!

The Strictly Come Dancing stars live in Kent with their adorable baby daughter Ella, who was born in 2020 - and whilst they both reveal lots of their immaculately decorated house on social media, this is a space that we rarely get to see.

James, who had baby Ella in his arms at the time, recorded himself walking down into the basement of their luxury pad, and he opened a door into a fully-fledged gym.

Ola was seen running on a treadmill in the corner of the room – and she gave her husband and daughter a quick wave when they entered. As well as the running machine, the couple have a spin bike, a cable machine, a stand with handheld weights, a mounted television set and a mirror which takes over an entire wall.

Ola often uses this space to workout but rarely shows fans the room

In the past, Ola has taken a mirror selfie in the functional fitness room, but fans weren’t able to grasp quite how big the space is until James filmed this telling video.

James and Ola Jordan have an immaculate family home

Throughout their abode, the colour scheme is kept muted adding to the chic vibe of the place – and their home gym is no different with dark grey walls and flooring.

The couple moved into their "forever home" in 2019 and kindly gave HELLO! an exclusive tour of their property shortly after settling in. The house is modern and spacious, with its own outdoor swimming pool and huge walk-in wardrobe.

They have had to baby-proof parts of their house for baby Ella

The dancing professionals have had to make tweaks to their residence after welcoming Ella. They recently showed off a pink ball pit for the tot to play in and have revealed that they have baby-proofed some items of furniture now the little one has begun to walk.

