Former Strictly star James Jordan took to Instagram Stories to unveil a huge change to his and Ola Jordan's immaculate living room – a giant pink ball pit!

In the candid video, their daughter Ella was seen to be very taken by the brand-new home addition which overtook their living room floor. Baby Ella clung onto the side of the foam pit as she played with the balls inside and fans could see Ola Jordan in the corner of the frame, coaxing the little one.

This pastel pink feature is a far cry from their usual muted style as fans can see from the couple's beige walls and grey carpets.

WATCH: James Jordan films pink living room feature

This isn't the first time this Strictly couple have compromised their home décor for their darling baby Ella, though. Back in December, Ola uploaded an adorable video of baby Ella and inadvertently showed her and James Jordan's unique baby-proof home solution: foam additions on the edges of their luxurious marble coffee table to prevent Ella from hurting herself.

James and Ola Jordan have cleverly baby-proofed their home

Ola spoke about how her home has changed in an exclusive HELLO! interview: "My home was quite nice and stylish before she came along and now there are toys everywhere."

The self-confessed organisers like to keep their home "nice and tidy", but it is clear that making the place a haven for their daughter is the most important thing.

The Strictly stars have an immaculate house in Kent

The couple moved into their "forever home" in 2019 and kindly gave HELLO! an exclusive tour of their new property shortly after settling in, and it's safe to say that it's a truly wonderful space. The house is modern and spacious, with its own outdoor swimming pool, huge walk-in wardrobe, and plenty of space for their growing family.

