James and Ola Jordan share the cutest video of daughter Ella walking The former Strictly stars' daughter will turn one in February

James and Ola Jordan have given us that Friday feeling after sharing the most adorable video of their daughter Ella walking.

The former Strictly stars – who will celebrate Ella's first birthday in February – sounded like insanely proud parents as James filmed Ola guiding their little girl around the house.

Ella certainly appeared to have a spring in her step as she marched confidently along the hallway, with a little help from her doting mum.

WATCH: James and Ola's daughter walking is the cutest!

James could be heard in the Instagram clip sharing encouraging words to his young daughter, saying: "Go faster… Ella run."

James and Ola welcomed little Ella in February 2020 after a three-year IVF battle.

James and Ola will celebrate Ella's first birthday in February

Revealing their glee at becoming parents in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Ola said at the time: "It’s been amazing and overwhelming at the same time. We’ve wanted this for so long. We had a lovely life, but this is making us feel so much happier than anything else we have done. Nothing in our careers measures up to this. It feels perfect."

James added: "It is all the more special because it’s something we never thought would happen. Our trophies and accolades fade into the background. This is the best moment of our lives, without a shadow of a doubt. Ola has given me the most precious gift. It’s totally changed the way I see the world."

The couple welcomed Ella after their first IVF attempt

James and Ola delighted fans in September 2019 when they announced in HELLO! that they were expecting a baby, with Ola admitting: "I still can't quite believe it."

The Polish dancer fell pregnant on the first round of IVF in June 2019, despite doctors only giving them a 50 per cent chance of being successful on their initial attempt.

