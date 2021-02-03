Jeremy Vine's family home is full of sentimental features – see inside The Jeremy Vine On 5 star lives with his wife and two daughters

Jeremy Vine has lived in his home in west London with his wife, Rachel Schofield, and their two daughters, Martha and Anna, for over ten years, and between a professional photoshoot back in 2017, and more recent virtual appearances amid the pandemic, he has unveiled much of the interiors.

Jeremy Vine's living room

The Jeremy Vine On 5 presenter first posed in the living room, which he told the Daily Mail was his "haven" as "the sun streams in first thing in the morning". Jeremy also has various sentimental features on display.

The most significant are two framed family photographs seen on a wooden side table: "These two photos are of me with my brother Tim, the comedian, and my sister Sonya who's a painter," he explained to the Mail. "The one at the top was taken at our home in Cheam, Surrey, in 1970, the year Sonya was born – I was five at the time – and the one below was taken about ten years ago."

On one wall behind him, Jeremy has another framed photo of Elvis Costello. "I was lucky enough to get him to sign this poster for My Aim Is True – his first album – which now hangs proudly in my living room," he said.

Opposite, Jeremy has a curved bookshelf, showcasing several books and DVDs.

More recently, Jeremy and his wife Rachel appeared from the same room in the home. It looks as though it has since been painted a light shade of grey, while the same bookshelf is seen mounted on one wall, and Jeremy and Rachel have added more framed photographs on another.

Jeremy has also mounted his penny-farthing bike on the opposite side. He has previously revealed that he is a big fan of cycling and rides to the Broadcasting House for work in 35 minutes from his home.

Jeremy Vine's hallway

In the hallway, Jeremy has a large spiked silver mirror mounted upon the wall.

Elsewhere, the property is reported to feature a total of four bedrooms.

