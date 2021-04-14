This Morning star Phil Vickery has continued to live in his family home in Buckinghamshire which he previously shared with Fern Britton and their daughter Winnie.

After the couple split in 2020, Fern moved into the family's Cornwall holiday home. She told The Sunday Times: "He remained in our family home in Buckinghamshire because he needs to be there for work."

While working from home and making virtual TV appearances amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Phil has given fans a better look inside his country home, which features rustic decorations. Keep scrolling to see the TV chef's house...

Phil Vickery's living room

Phil previously joined This Morning from his living room for the first time. It is reflective of the home's countryside location with cream walls, vintage red floral curtains, a rabbit-shaped ornament, and two retro paintings mounted upon one wall. There also appears to be a small home bar in the corner of the space, where Phil has a selection of condiments on show.

Phil Vickery's kitchen

Whilst Phil has made a name for himself as a renowned celebrity chef, his kitchen is surprisingly humble. In keeping with the living room, cream tiles and cupboards, wooden worktops and a wooden dining table create a farmhouse feel. An alcove above an AGA oven and bunting for decoration add to the old-age aesthetic.

Another virtual appearance showed that Phil has a wall hanging reading, 'What if the Hokey Cokey really IS what it's all about?'. He had also added a KFC-inspired sign.

Phil Vickery's garden

Phil made several appearances from his garden last summer. It has its own outhouse with a sheltered terrace, as well as a large barbecue where Phil often cooks.

The lawn is lined with perfectly preened bushes and flower beds, and two concrete pillars which seem to lead into another area of the garden where the outhouse and another building are situated. Phil's dining table was seen dressed in a red and white gingham tablecloth, and lined with wicker chairs.

