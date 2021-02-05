Prince Charles' wife Camilla has a secret home - and it's so beautiful The Duchess of Cornwall bought the property in 2003 and has kept it ever since

Prince Charles' wife Camilla Parker-Bowles might have her pick of several properties that she owns alongside Charles (Clarence House, Highgrove House, Birkhall and Llwynywermod), but she also has her own private home: Ray Mill House.

The Duchess bought the house in Wiltshire, just a 15-minute drive away from Highgrove House, in 1996 for £850,000, and while she moved out in 2003 to live with Prince Charles at their main London residence Clarence House, she kept Ray Mill House as an additional base. It is believed that she enjoys spending time with her five grandchildren at the property, while her daughter Laura Lopes also held her wedding reception at the mansion. Take a look inside…

Camilla's kitchen

The kitchen has yellow walls with red tiles and blue tiled flooring. The cupboards are white with wooden worktops, and there is a circular wooden dining table in the middle of the room.

Another view of the kitchen before Camilla moved in showed that there is a traditional black AGA at the other side, with a cooker hood connected to the chimney.

Camilla's dining room

The dining room has cream and white baroque print wallpaper and cream carpets. There is another wooden dining table, much like the one in Camilla's kitchen, as well as a matching side unit and a chest of drawers. Two large paintings hang in gold gilded frames, and a large chandelier adds a regal touch.

Camilla's sitting room

The sitting room boasts views across the enormous garden of the property. It has high ceilings with a carved alcove that leads into an enormous bay with floor-to-ceiling windows. Furniture includes two floral armchairs and a matching sofa, and various wooden tables.

Camilla's terrace

Upstairs, there is a concrete roof terrace with black railing overlooking the grounds of the property.

Camilla's entrance hall

The hallway had cream carpets and high ceilings with white plinths and archways. Two chandeliers set the tone for its regal residents, as well as a concrete flower bed at one side.

Camilla's staircase

As guests move from the hall upstairs, they are greeted with a large curved window framed with cream and green curtains. The stairs are lined with a wooden bannister and concrete railing.

Camilla's swimming pool

Outside, there is a large swimming pool lined with concrete walls.

Camilla's bedroom

The panelled bedroom takes its name from the wooden panels that make up the walls. It has cream carpets and two paintings hanging in bronze frames on the walls. The bed has a cream and white button-back frame.

There are sash windows with wooden frames and red curtains that drape onto the floor, and an oak chest of drawers in the corner.

Another master bedroom in the home has blue and white baroque wallpaper, with white wainscoting. There is a four-poster bed with a pink and white floral bed frame and a peach curtain.

Camilla's snug room

The 'snug room' makes for a cosy living room at Camilla's private home. It has wooden panelling along the walls, and a large fireplace above which hangs a huge painting. There are shelves in one corner displaying various ornaments, and a wooden rocking chair at one side.

