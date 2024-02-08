Rare look into Queen Camilla’s 'London girl' fashion before she became royalty

Queen Camilla's style evolution from London socialite to the wife of King Charles has seen her go from casual city girl into a respected royal style icon.

One thing that has always remained clear is the Queen's ability to maintain a quiet sartorial profile, reflecting her decades of devoted service to the Crown by the King's side.

Before the days of her bespoke Dior dresses and long-lasting relationship with British designer Bruce Oldfield, Camilla, née Shand, was just like any Londoner in her twenties - experimenting with bold colours and flirting with fit-and-flare silhouettes.

Here, see Queen Camilla's cool-girl looks worn before she became a member of the Royal Family.

The cherry red polo shirt © Shutterstock In her 20s, it seems Camilla dressed just like any other twenty-something London girl in summer - pairing denim with a coloured polo-shirt and adding a leather saddle bag for good measure.



The cool-girl cargo skirt © Clive Postlethwaite/Shutterstock Cargo trousers and cargo skirts have seen a major renaissance as part of the Y2K fashion revival. A pre-royal Camilla Parker-Bowles wore hers with a V-neck t-shirt, caramel-hued loafers and chunky gold hoops.



Camilla's glittering strapless dress © David Hartley/Shutterstock All eyes were on Camilla in 1992 when she stepped out in Windsor wearing a glittering strapless gown, complete with a sweetheart neckline and billowing Gothic skirt. The future royal teamed her evening wear with a blinding emerald choker fastened by a trio string of pearls.



LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

The Barbie pink floral dress © Clive Postlethwaite/Shutterstock Camilla was a bold beauty in this hot-pink floral dress during a balmy summer day in 1992.



The cool-girl gingham blazer © Shutterstock A true city girl has at least three blazers in her wardrobe. The boldest in Camilla's collection was this fitted, cropped gingham number that paired perfectly over a crisp blouse, epitomising 'Tenue de Ville' dressing.



Camilla's country bumpkin knitwear © Keith Waldegrave/ANL/Shutterstock Growing up, Camilla's parents split their time between their 18th Century country house in East Sussex, and their London townhouse in South Kensington - so she has always been a country bumpkin at heart. This photograph taken in '95 shows Camilla's off-duty style, rocking an oversized forest-green cable knit jumper with straight-leg jeans and walking boots.

Camilla's royal girlfriend debut © Julian Parker When Camilla made her public debut as the then-Prince of Wales' girlfriend at a party at The Ritz in 1995, she did so in a Bardot black dress that rocked the nation.



The 'means business' Gatwick look © Nick Skinner/Daily Mail/Shutterstock Making a case for khaki tones, Camilla's airport outfit worn to London Gatwick in the 1990s was effortlessly feminine and polished.



The trusty A-line midi skirt © Clive Postlethwaite/Shutterstock The versatility of the midi skirt ensures it remains firmly in our wardrobes all year round. Camilla seemed to think so too, as she rocked an A-line navy skirt with a flattering V-neck blouse during a summer's day in the city.

