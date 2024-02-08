Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla's rare 'London girl' fashion moments before she married King Charles
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Rare look into Queen Camilla’s 'London girl' fashion before she became royalty

The wife of King Charles had a wildly different aesthetic in her twenties

Camilla Parker-Bowles wearing a black dress and emerald choker
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownSenior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Share this:

Queen Camilla's style evolution from London socialite to the wife of King Charles has seen her go from casual city girl into a respected royal style icon.

One thing that has always remained clear is the Queen's ability to maintain a quiet sartorial profile, reflecting her decades of devoted service to the Crown by the King's side. 

Before the days of her bespoke Dior dresses and long-lasting relationship with British designer Bruce Oldfield, Camilla, née Shand, was just like any Londoner in her twenties - experimenting with bold colours and flirting with fit-and-flare silhouettes. 

Here, see Queen Camilla's cool-girl looks worn before she became a member of the Royal Family.

The cherry red polo shirt

Prince Charles Talking to Camilla Parker Bowles at a Polo Match, Cirencester Park, Britain - July 1975© Shutterstock

In her 20s, it seems Camilla dressed just like any other twenty-something London girl in summer - pairing denim with a coloured polo-shirt and adding a leather saddle bag for good measure.

The cool-girl cargo skirt

Camilla Parker Bowles at a Petrol Station, Britain - 1991© Clive Postlethwaite/Shutterstock

Cargo trousers and cargo skirts have seen a major renaissance as part of the Y2K fashion  revival. A pre-royal Camilla Parker-Bowles wore hers with a V-neck t-shirt, caramel-hued loafers and chunky gold hoops.

Camilla's glittering strapless dress

Queen Camilla wears a strapless dress at Windsor Horse Show Ball in 1992© David Hartley/Shutterstock

All eyes were on Camilla in 1992 when she stepped out in Windsor wearing a glittering strapless gown, complete with a sweetheart neckline and billowing Gothic skirt. 

The future royal teamed her evening wear with a blinding emerald choker fastened by a trio string of pearls.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

The Barbie pink floral dress

Camilla Parker Bowles wearing a pink floral dress© Clive Postlethwaite/Shutterstock

Camilla was a bold beauty in this hot-pink floral dress during a balmy summer day in 1992.

The cool-girl gingham blazer

The cool-girl gingham blazer© Shutterstock

A true city girl has at least three blazers in her wardrobe. The boldest in Camilla's collection was this fitted, cropped gingham number that paired perfectly over a crisp blouse, epitomising 'Tenue de Ville' dressing.  

Camilla's country bumpkin knitwear

Camilla Parker Bowles wearing a green knit jumper in 1995© Keith Waldegrave/ANL/Shutterstock

Growing up, Camilla's parents split their time between their 18th Century country house in East Sussex, and their London townhouse in South Kensington - so she has always been a country bumpkin at heart. 

This photograph taken in '95 shows Camilla's off-duty style, rocking an oversized forest-green cable knit jumper with straight-leg jeans and walking boots.  

Camilla's royal girlfriend debut

The Prince Of Wales & Camilla Parker Bowles Attend A Party At The Ritz In London. © Julian Parker

When Camilla made her public debut as the then-Prince of Wales' girlfriend at a party at The Ritz in 1995, she did so in a Bardot black dress that rocked the nation. 


The 'means business' Gatwick look

Camilla Parker Bowles Arrives At Gatwick Airport After A Ba Flight From Delhi. Her Flight Was Delayed By An Hour.© Nick Skinner/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Making a case for khaki tones, Camilla's airport outfit worn to London Gatwick in the 1990s was effortlessly feminine and polished.

The trusty A-line midi skirt

The trusty A-line midi skirt© Clive Postlethwaite/Shutterstock

The versatility of the midi skirt ensures it remains firmly in our wardrobes all year round. Camilla seemed to think so too, as she rocked an A-line navy skirt with a flattering V-neck blouse during a summer's day in the city.  

The power suit and ballet flats

Camilla Parker Bowles Visits The Hairdressers.picture Shows Her Sporting A Shorter Blonde-tinted Coiffure Ready For Her Birthday Party That Is Being Given For Her By The Prince Of Wales. © Parker/Jones/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Proving a power suit never goes out of style, Camilla's sand-hued trouser suit look can be seen on all of London's It-girls today. Giving her daytime look a luxe feel, Camilla teamed her corporate get-up with contrasting toe-cap ballet flats.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more