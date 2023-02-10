King Charles' surprising wedding tribute at new palace home revealed The monarch has a unique display inside Buckingham Palace

While King Charles III may not have moved into Buckingham Palace with his wife Queen Consort Camilla yet, he does use the grand palace for important meetings.

On Thursday, the monarch met with Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield inside the iconic building, and photos of the occasion reveal that His Majesty has a unique collection of wedding tributes inside the royal residence.

Look closely and you'll see Charles' wedding tributes

As King Charles shook Mr Hadfield's hand, behind them tables full of photoframes were visible. A closer look reveals that they are each special snapshots of wedding days.

One of the precious frames includes a sweet family photo taken on Charles' brother Prince Edward's wedding day, when he tied the knot to Sophie Wessex.

Another wedding moment is the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's beautiful wedding day.

The photos are on display inside Buckingham Palace

Royals across the world aren't left out either and familiar faces like Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands feature in the photos.

Photographic tributes are commonplace in royal homes and recently it was revealed that Charles has a portrait of his beloved wife Camilla inside his private countryside home, Highgrove Estate.

On Burns Night, the Highgrove Garden Instagram account shared a collection of photos from the celebrations revealing the image of Camilla hanging on the wall.

REVEALED: Prince Edward and Countess Sophie's painstaking £2.98m renovations

A lovely headshot of Camilla has been displayed in a thick gold frame and sits at the top of the wall in one of the communal spaces.

King Charles' home offices are also a place he likes to display meaningful portraits. Watch this video to see inside...

Loading the player...

Fans have spotted his eldest grandchild Prince George in an adorable photo inside his Birkhall home office.

Exciting news for royal fans broke this week as it was revealed that the King's Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, will be open for visitors ahead of the landmark coronation. The doors of His Majesty's residence will be flung open on 1 April – and it's no April Fools!

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.