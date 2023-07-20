His Majesty King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla have beautiful thrones in their throne room

King Charles and Queen Camilla may not reside at Buckingham Palace yet, but they do have their own thrones inside the grand residence, perfectly positioned in their dedicated throne room.

The Royal Collection Trust shared a new picture of the important chairs on Thursday, explaining: "The chairs were used during the first stages of the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla earlier this year and can now be seen during a tour of the Palace." But the image received a surprising reaction from fans…

Many noticed the personalised cyphers on the backs of the beautiful pieces, one Charles' and one Camilla's, but they felt sad that it was no longer the cypher of the late Queen Elizabeth II, an emblem they got very used to seeing over her 70-year reign.

"I miss EIIR cypher…," penned one alongside a crying face emoji, and another wrote: "They already removed the E II R and P cypher," followed by a heartbreak emoji.

WATCH: See the moment Prince Harry reminds Meghan Markle what to do on Buckingham Palace balcony

This comes as we approach the year anniversary of Her Majesty's death as she died on 8 September 2022.

When Prince Philip passed away, Queen Elizabeth II allowed her late husband's throne to be included in an exhibition, Prince Philip: A Celebration.

© WPA Pool Fans miss Queen Elizabeth II

At the time, it was documented that the chairs are "made from carved and gilded beechwood, and their style is characteristic of English chairs from the late 17th century," according to the royal website. It also explains that "the upholstery is of crimson silk damask".

DID YOU KNOW?: Queen Camilla's family nickname is so sweet

When will King Charles and Queen Camilla be moving into Buckingham Palace?

© Getty The King and Queen will move into Buckingham Palace in 2027

Despite being the official monarch, Charles is yet to move into the main residence of Buckingham Palace, and that's due to it undergoing serious renovation works.

The mammoth ten-year renovation is "a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents," said the palace.

The old building requires attention

The £369 million project commenced when Queen Elizabeth II was alive, and now her son Charles is overseeing the matter. Ever the eco warrior, the monarch is ensuring that the renovations are fit for futureproofing the palace and he's even turned down the heating at home in a bid to help cut costs and emissions.

MORE: See Prince Harry's professional reaction to overwhelmed royal fans in unearthed photo

Earlier this year, officials confirmed Their Majesties future home plans, explaining that they won't move into the grand palace until 2027. That way, they won't have to endure the extensive building works during their downtime.