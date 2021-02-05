Carol Vorderman films inside unseen part of luxury home

Former Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman lives in Bristol and she rarely shows fans the inside of her luxury home, but as she tripped her electrics with a blender disaster, the star filmed an unseen space – her spare room, known as "the junk room".

Carol spoke to her followers in an Instagram Story on Thursday to explain that she had an eventful morning. "While making a cup of coffee, I managed to bust the blender and turn all of the main electricity off," she said as she rolled her eyes at the camera.

The stress continued as she went on to explain that the electric cupboard was proving very hard to reach. The camera was then switched from selfie mode to reveal the obstacles in her way. "The circuit breaker is in the far cupboard in the junk room," she said as she showed the space piled high with items.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman films inside unseen part of Bristol home

Fans could see multiple cardboard boxes stacked on top of each other, a gift bag and picture frames - and even a trendy ghost chair which had been placed in this forgotten area. The room itself has plain cream painted walls with a built-in double cupboard – but clearly that's not enough storage for the star.

Carol's kitchen is very stylish

It's a room we haven't seen before in Carol's luxury Clifton abode, but during TV interviews we have been able to see her immaculate kitchen. The pristine cooking area is worlds away from the chaos of the spare room, with a polished marble island and luxurious light fittings.

The star has a traditional living room

While showing off what she was having for dinner one day, her followers caught a glimpse of her very homely living room set-up. The maths whizz has a traditional brick fireplace and a flatscreen TV mounted on the wall – the perfect place to be locked down if you ask us!

