Carol Vorderman opens up about third wedding

Carol Vorderman has previously married twice, and the Countdown star has spoken out about the potential for a third wedding.

Talking on BBC Radio Wales with her co-star Owain Wyn Evans, she said, "Obviously I'm not doing it again."

The statement came as Owain revealed he had previously played the drums at various events and functions, after a listener shared that artist Travis' song Flowers In The Window reminded them of the time their family members fell into a band's drum kit at a wedding.

Carol went on to joke about a third big day, saying, "If I have a pretend wedding at some point in the future, like do a pretend one, do the whole thing as if I am.

"Will you do the drums?"

Owain replied, "Of course. I'll bring the drums along!"

Carol Vorderman and her first husband, Christopher Mather

Carol's first wedding was in 1985 when she was just 24, to Christopher Mather, a Royal Navy officer, but the couple went their separate ways after twelve months together.

Five years later in 1990, when Carol was 29, she tied the knot with management consultant Patrick King. The pair had two children together: Katie, 29, and Cameron, 23, before they divorced in 2000.

Carol Vorderman, her children Katie and Cameron and mother Jean Davies in 2010

It's not often that Carol opens up about her marriages, but earlier this year, she recalled a hilarious story about her first wedding reception.

"I was wearing a dress, right, you know the days when you had the white dress for the day, for the big thing itself," she explained.

"Then I went into the 321 costume department – remember 321 with Ted. And I found a frock to wear at night time – it was like something they now wear in Strictly Come Dancing. It was entirely mesh with sequins in the right places. So I had this thing that was probably not appropriate for a bride and I got on the stage and sang It's Raining Men."

