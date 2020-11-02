Carol Vorderman offers rare glimpse into luxury Bristol home Former Countdown star Carol let us see inside her stunning kitchen

Ahead of the annual Pride of Britain Awards, Carol Vorderman was interviewed on Good Morning Britain, and the video call gave viewers an exclusive look into her gorgeous Bristol home.

As the former Countdown presenter talked about the show and the amazing people being awarded this time around, we were treated to a look at her very pristine kitchen.

A fusion of country and modern styles, the star’s beautifully styled room was perfectly polished ready for her morning TV appearance.

We got a good look at Carol's kitchen during her GMB interview

Carol has white kitchen cupboards and a stylish black double oven. She had decorated her marble centre island with a blossoming vase of flowers and her modern lights illuminated the space beautifully.

The island, with its three breakfast bar stools, is ideal for sitting up to eat and a mirror was rested upon the left-hand wall to visually open up the room.

Although Carol regularly keeps in touch with fans via her Twitter and Instagram channels, we have seen very little of her own humble abode.

Carol once posted a picture of herself in her kitchen on Twitter

Earlier in the year, Carol made another appearance on Good Morning Britain - this time to present Sir Captain Tom Moore, a.k.a Colonel Tom Moore with a Pride of Britain Award.

Carol took this selfie at her other home in Wales

Carol used to live in Clapton-in-Gordano in North Somerset, before moving to Bristol and she also has a lovely home in Pembrokeshire, Wales. She spent many years of her childhood growing up in Wales and holds the country very dear to her heart.

