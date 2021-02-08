Prince William and Kate Middleton's children have the perfect place to play in the snow Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are so lucky

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently staying at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk on the Queen's Sandringham Estate, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It is located just two miles from Sandringham House where the Queen typically takes up residence over Christmas, and new photos shows that the children certainly have plenty of space to play there in the snow.

Sandringham House

A series of three images were shared on the official Royal Family Twitter account, giving a look at the building, as well as the view at sunset and the enormous gardens. The series was captioned: "Crisp winter days at Sandringham this season. Typically The Queen spends part of each winter at Sandringham House, which has been the private home of four generations of British monarchs since 1862."

Sandringham House gardens

Of course, the Cambridge family have their own gardens surrounding Anmer Hall, but it is likely that the children may also spend time at Sandringham House as the snow continues this week, since the Duke and Duchess have been using the property for work.

Princess Charlotte in the garden at Anmer Hall

Her Majesty granted the couple permission to use the house as a location for work appearances in the new year, and the pair have since joined various video calls from inside.

WATCH: Kate Middleton films from inside Sandringham House

In January, the Duchess filmed a clip from the home to praise the efforts of nurses during the coronavirus pandemic for their "acts of kindness" towards patients. She said: "You hear time and time again about the amazing things nurses up and down the country are doing, going that extra mile. And it's the things that, you know, it's not part of the training and the things you're taught but the things that come from your heart."

Sandringham House is a 19th-century Grade-II listed building, covering 20,000 acres of land.

