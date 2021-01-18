Prince William and Kate Middleton's home is basically a jungle in new video The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are staying at Anmer Hall with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have given fans a look inside a rarely-seen room at their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, and it appears to have had an update by way of several house plants.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a virtual appearance from the space as they urged frontline workers to take time to care of themselves during the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, alongside Hospice UK's Just "B" counselling and bereavement support line.

The Duke, 38, said: "People need to understand how you are normal human beings doing a brilliant job in a very, very difficult time and I hope this service gives people the outlet that they need.

"I fear, like you said, you're all so busy caring for everyone else that you won't take enough time to care for yourselves and we won't see the impacts for quite some time."

Prince William and Kate Middleton filmed from inside Anmer Hall

The room they filmed in is decorated with cream walls and features cream furniture, as well as an alcove where they have an arched mirror and several hand painted plates mounted upon the wall. In addition, there are a selection of desk plants on the dresser behind them, as well as a larger floor plant seen behind the Duke.

The Duchess previously revealed a look inside the same room

Back in September, the Duchess joined a video call alongside a panel of judges to shortlist the images for her community photography project, Hold Still, from the same space.

The same alcove and wall decorations can be seen, but it seems that the couple were yet to have invested in house plants. Taking nature indoors is proven to aid anxiety and so it makes sense that they have added so much greenery inside in recent months, when they will have spent less time outdoors thanks to both lockdown and winter.

Anmer Hall is a three-storey property located on the Sandringham Estate, nearby to Sandringham House where the Queen spends Christmas, and close to Prince George's godfather William van Cutsem.

The Duke, Duchess and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have spent the majority of the coronavirus pandemic there, excepting when they returned to London for the children to attend school.

