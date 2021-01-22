Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the Queen's home The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have access to Sandringham House

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently staying at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the couple will now be using another home for work purposes: Sandringham House, owned by the Queen.

Her Majesty has granted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge access to her property as a place for them to make their royal video calls, and the Duchess has since made her first appearance inside.

Kate Middleton appeared from inside Sandringham House

She filmed a clip in the property to praise the efforts of nurses during the coronavirus pandemic for their "acts of kindness" towards patients. "You hear time and time again about the amazing things nurses up and down the country are doing, going that extra mile," she said. "And it's the things that, you know, it's not part of the training and the things you're taught but the things that come from your heart."

The room she appeared from is decorated with cream walls with wooden panelling, while furniture includes a dark oak console table seen behind Kate, where there are a selection of framed photographs on display, and a cream sofa dressed in cream and burgundy patterned cushions.

It also has two large floor plants and a wall light seen in one corner.

Sandringham estate

Sandringham House is situated on the Sandringham Estate alongside Anmer Hall, and so it makes sense that the Queen offered up the house to the couple for their corporate engagements since the two are in close proximity.

Anmer Hall

The Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh would usually have spent Christmas at the home, but they broke a decades-long Royal Christmas tradition when they announced that they would be staying at Windsor Castle due to the pandemic.

Sandringham House is a 19th-century Grade-II listed building, and various spaces have been unveiled over the years including the Saloon, the Drawing Room and the Dining Room.

