Emma Willis left fans shocked (and confused!) after embarking on a major home transformation. The Voice presenter lives in Hertfordshire with her husband Matt Willis and their three children Isabelle, Ace and Trixie-Grace.

PHOTOS: Emma Willis designed much of her home herself - and the results are stunning

Sharing a video of their double garage on Instagram, Emma revealed they have begun knocking down the roof, with clay tiles sliding from the structure to reveal the wooden panelling underneath.

"Demolition day!! You have no idea how much this excites me. Somebody get me a high vis and a hard hat, I wanna knock [expletive] down," she joked in the caption. Many of her followers were left confused over the video, including Love Island host Laura Whitmore who commented: "It took me ages to realise there was someone inside the roof."

WATCH: Emma Willis shares a look at "demolition day" at her home

Several others had the same reaction, with one writing: "I actually thought it was the wind blowing off the roof tiles then, then I saw the stick poking through." A third added: "I think I must be overtired because it took me way too long to work out how the tiles were coming off."

Others also suggested that Emma should have recycled her roof tiles rather than destroying them. "Stop smashing tiles naughty... lol...take them off properly and sell them to the salvage yard!" remarked one, and a second wrote: "You could recycle those clay tiles."

The couple live in Hertfordshire with their three children

Emma has yet to reveal the purpose of her new garage renovation – much to the disappointment of her followers! However, she previously described their family home as a "work in progress" amid plans to transform their new-build into an authentic country cottage.

Speaking to House Beautiful about the ongoing work she and Matt have been doing since relocating to Hertfordshire from north London, Emma explained: "The house looks like a country cottage, but inside, the rooms were very square and the walls were white. We more or less pulled it down and started over, trying to mirror the cottage style but with a modern twist. It was a big learning curve and there were times when I doubted my judgement. It's still a work in progress."

