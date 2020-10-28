Emma Willis reveals fabulous Halloween decorations made by her kids The presenter took to Instagram

Festive preparations are well underway in the Willis household!

Emma Willis took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off some of the fabulous Halloween decorations she's putting up inside the home she shares with her husband Matt and their three kids Isabelle 11, Ace, eight, and four-year-old Trixie.

The mother-of-three shared a photo of the paper decorations that her children had made on Instagram laid out on the kitchen floor, including spiders, ghosts and even a zombie.

We can't wait to see where Emma hangs them!

Emma often gives her social media followers a peek into her home life, and earlier in the month left fans blushing after she shared a snap of a very cheeky pie that Matt had cooked.

Emma shared the photo on Instagram

"When @mattjwillis makes pie…" she wrote alongside a photo of the dish, followed by the eye-roll emoji. One look at the very rude shape that topped the pie and we can see why Emma was disappointed.

Sharing a similar snap on his own social media, Matt quipped: "Make the pie they said." We're not sure that's what Emma had in mind, Matt!

Matt's cheeky creation

Days earlier, Emma gave fans another look inside their family kitchen when she shared a new photo of her son Ace, writing: "My little style icon (Ace, not Matt)."

The stylish lad wore his bright blonde tresses loose, and could also be seen sporting a pink top which he paired with ripped jeans and trainers.

The week after posting the photo, Emma revealed she was left "overwhelmed" by the amazing reaction she received from fans, saying: "I was really overwhelmed actually. It's just my son in a pink top. And for me that's kind of normality. He loves colour, he's always had long hair and he's a very free and open-minded boy."

