Emma Willis praised for new photo of all three children

To mark Children's Mental Health Week, Emma Willis has shared a fabulous photo of all three of her children, showing off their wonderful personalities.

"Raised in exactly the same way, yet all completely unique," the famous mum-of-three wrote, proudly showing off Isabelle, 11, Ace, nine, and four-year-old Trixie's individuality.

Fans were absolutely in awe of Emma's post, with many rushing to the comment section to praise her eclectic kids.

"I love this," gushed one.

"Amazing," added another, with a third sweetly writing: "Fab-u-lous."

Many more of Emma's social media followers were quick to praise Emma and her husband Matt Willis' parenting skills.

"Love their Individuality well done Matt and Emma for letting them be who they want," noted one of her followers.

"You are clearly raising very strong, self-aware little people who will be very proud to call you both their parents!! Beautiful family!" said another.

Emma shared the photo on Instagram

Another penned: "Lovely to see parenting fine properly self-acceptance in the place where they feel most comfortable."

Others told Emma that they loved Ace's newly-dyed pink hair!

"Love the pink hair," commented one Instagram user.

Emma's full post read: "Expressing themselves for #childrensmentalhealthweek. Raised in exactly the same way, yet all completely unique. My teenager before her time, my boss lady baby and my rainbow boy. This week I’ve watched them discuss and explore their own mental health with their teachers and class mates and I couldn’t be prouder."

The 44-year-old continued: "I don’t remember experiencing anything like this when I was at school but it’s so obviously necessary for our kids, so their little minds can start to understand their thoughts, feeling, and emotions and that they feel comfortable expressing them."

